The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
East Baton Rouge Parish
ARTS
Dean's List
Angelle Carter
Alexander Gilchrist
Brandi Gosserand
Mary Harrel
Jessica Nolan
Katherine Surek
President's List
Julia Johnson
Lena Le
Ciara LeBlanc
Tiana Martin
Brock Sampite
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Dean's List
Matthew Cangelosi
Tyler Frederick
Whitney Hartmann
Connor Joffrion
George Johnson
Emily Kron
Sadie Mouledoux
Quintoria Shorts
President's List
Nicole Crochet
Evan Delhom
Roberta March
Hanna Rovira
Jacob Wharton
EDUCATION
President's List
Kyle Buvens
Rio Gauthier
Andree Halliburton
Londyn Morse
Emma St Romain
Dean's List
Patrick Jefferson
Matthew Terrio
Caroline Trelles
ENGINEERING
Dean's List
Adam Frost
Siedarius Green
Ralph Issa
Emma Markert
Braedon Miller
Madison Neill
President's List
James Golden
Rebecca Smith
LIBERAL ARTS
President's List
Maria Abascal Ponciano
Kathryn Bardwell
Karli Blair
Paige Bourg
Emily Britt
Alexis Cooke
Sophia Haik
Zenora Hambrick
Katherine Harelson
Emma Lacy
Madelyn Myer
Tameia Oxley
BreAnna Smith
Shelby Smith
Dean's List
Alexandria Anderson
Chidinma Anyanwu
Benjamin Butler
Ashlyn Capello
Rebekke Chenevert
Briana Clay
Zachary Creel
Maura Dupre'
Johnella Felders
Abagail Fuselier
Sarah Haik
Kirstin Honore
Letitia Jacques
Olivia Labarre
Rachel Lachney
Kelsea Mccray
Nicole Mistretta
Meridian O'Neill
Anthony Schiro
Kayla Telhiard
Sarah Wehbe
NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
President's List
Shalyn Barker
Treashur Pearah
Dean's List
Brianna Cooper
Lauren Findish
Rusty Guilbeau
Peyton Segrest
Walter Washington
SCIENCES
President's List
Ryan Baird
Taja Bell
Ryan Haycook
Sadie Kraft
Dean's List
Ashton Fletcher
Mia Plessy
Casey Stikes
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
Dean's List
Kevin Brown
Madison White
Victoria Woodward