Gabriela González, a professor the LSU department of physics and astronomy, has been named the 2019 Southeastern Conference professor of the year.
González is the second professor from LSU to win the honor since the inception of the award in 2012, according to a news release. Isiah Warner, an LSU Boyd professor of analytical and environmental chemistry, was honored as SEC professor of the year in 2016.
A native of Argentina, González is a leader in gravitational wave research, including having served as the global spokesperson for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO, Scientific Collaboration, a program that includes more than 1,000 scientists around the world. In 2017, LIGO leaders were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics after proving predictions made by Albert Einstein nearly 100 years ago.
“The caliber of Dr. González’s body of research, combined with her many accomplishments and exceptional leadership, attest to the extremely broad impact she has contributed to her field,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “She embodies the criteria set forward for the SEC professor of the year, and we are all thrilled she is being recognized by the Southeastern Conference for her contributions to the academy and the world.”
González’s research focuses on LIGO instrument development and LIGO data calibration and diagnostics, critical to increasing the astrophysical reach of data analysis methods. She made the worldwide announcement that gravitational waves had been discovered and has since been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, among other distinguished societies.
In addition to her groundbreaking research, González has mentored doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows as well as spearheaded a local school outreach initiative that has received more than $1 million for K-12 students in the Baton Rouge area.
In recognition of the honor, the SEC will provide González with a $20,000 honorarium, and she will be formally presented with the award during the SEC Awards Dinner in May.