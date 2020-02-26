Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's book "Americanah" is the One Book One Community selection for 2020.
Residents are invited to join the East Baton Rouge Parish Library for a fun, free after-hours party at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
This kick-off of the spring reading program includes free food, games and prizes, community organizations, crafts, face painting and a live musical performance by I Am I.
Representatives from various area groups will be at the event including the Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge’s Immigrant and Refugee Services and the Southern University Office for International Students.
In addition, fun events for all ages will be planned through April with book discussions, community groups, TED Talks and film screenings, blogging and podcasting seminars, and more related to the book and its author.
Here are just a few upcoming events happening at the Main Library at Goodwood:
- Fostering Racial Healing, One Relationship at a Time with Dr. Tina M. Harris, the LSU Manship-Maynard Endowed Chair of Race, Media, & Cultural Literacy, 6 p.m. Friday, March 13
- Blogging in the Boot: A Panel of Louisiana Bloggers, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15
- Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective Performance, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29
- Mid City Micro-Con, Hot Comb Book Talk with Author Ebony Flowers, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25
For more information about this year’s One Book One Community season, the book and a full schedule of events and programs, visit www.ReadOneBook.org.