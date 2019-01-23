LSU biological engineering students are using their computer-aided drafting skills to create math-learning tools for children in grades one through three at Highland Elementary School.
The projects are part of a service-learning class taught by instructor Nick Totaro and professor Todd Monroe, according to a news release. The BE 1251 class, which was approved through LSU’s Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership, or CCELL, aims to help first- through third-grade students learn math, as well as teach the engineering students 3D software and 3D printing. The class project is a collaboration between LSU, Highland Elementary and Volunteers in Public Schools, or VIPS.
The biological engineering students working with first-graders teach them addition, subtraction, counting, and two- and three-dimensional shapes. The second-graders learn addition and subtraction to 40, counting money, counting and comparison of numbers to 1,000, and word problems. The third-graders learn multiplication, division, fractions and how to tell time.
Among the LSU students working with third-graders are freshmen Drew McMahon, of Rosepine, and Caitlin Bankston, of Gonzales, who created a learning game called “Divvy It Up” to help teach division. In the game, there are 18 small round chips on a tray. On a recent day, McMahon made six rows of three chips to illustrate what 18 divided by three looks like. Staring down at the tray, a young girl analyzed the chips, then moved them around on her own.
“We’re hoping by building the foundation and giving them a visual representation of what it’s supposed to mean, they get better when the numbers get more complex,” McMahon said.
The idea for the collaboration between LSU, VIPS and Highland Elementary came from Totaro, who has been a VIPS Math Friend since 2012.
“There was no doubt that this project was going to be a win-win for the students at Highland Elementary, as well as for the LSU Engineering students,” Highland Elementary Principal Justin Robicheaux said. “We love the partnership our school has had with the university, and this is just another example of that relationship.”
As for seeing results, Robicheaux said, “This project has had a profound effect on the students and teachers on our campus. The students raved about the exciting games, and the teachers learned of new ways to help students understand the math standards at their grade level.”