Technology is making nursing care quieter, safer and more efficient at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, where nurses can now use smartphones or handheld mobile devices to access patient charts and administer medications, rather than wheeling clunky workstations in and out of patient rooms.
The new technology is Meditech’s Expanse Point of Care system, designed to mobilize clinical workflows using streamlined chart navigation, intuitive documentation, customizable worklists, and safe medication administration utilizing barcode technology. The software provides nurses with real-time notifications of overdue medications, orders, care interventions as well as out-of-range lab values.
“The nurses are amazed at the ease of use and ability to continue to ensure patient safety," chief nursing officer Cheri Johnson said. "They can also save time by documenting their assessments through the device, which transfers to the medical record.”
Woman’s Hospital is only the second hospital to go live with this software. Nurses administered more than 3,000 scheduled medications using the new devices in the first week of launch.