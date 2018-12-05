From left are K. Scott Wester and Stephanie Manson, CEO and COO, respectively, of Our Lady of the Lake; infusion nurse Jeanette Moore; Sister Barbara Arceneaux, a regional minister for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady North American Region; Mike McBride, president and CEO of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System; and Todd Stevens, president and CEO of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.