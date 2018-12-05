Jeanette Moore, an infusion nurse at the Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, is the winner of the cancer center's 2018 Sister Linda Constantin Courage and Compassion Award.
The award is named in honor of a longtime nurse and member of the senior administrative team at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center who died in 2005 after battling colon cancer. Each year, the award is presented to a cancer center team member who exemplifies Constantin's deeply held values and beliefs.
Tara Acosta, outpatient infusion nurse manager at the cancer center who works closely with Moore, read an excerpt from Moore's nomination.
"Whether starting an IV or providing emotional support, Jeanette goes to great lengths to make sure the needs of her patients, their families, and her fellow team members are met," Acosta said. "Being able to work with her and recognize her outstanding contributions is truly a privilege."
Previous winners of the Sister Linda Award include: Kristina Little, patient navigator; Jamie Wilson, retired guest services team member; Suzanne Hotard, survivorship navigator; and Sherika Lewis, certified pharmacy technician.