Members of the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge Class of 2019 stopped by the school’s Alumni House for yearbook signing recently before departing for college.
Members of the class now move on to universities across the country. The class achieved numerous milestones, such as 14 National Merit-recognized students, including five National Merit finalists; one U.S. Presidential Scholar; more than $15 million in scholarships, excluding TOPS; and more than 30 percent of the class graduating as AP Scholars, AP Scholars with Honors or AP Scholars with Distinction, according to a news release.
The 2019-20 school year began for Episcopal students on Aug. 9.