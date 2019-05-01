As she makes plans for a career in mechanical engineering, St. Michael the Archangel High School senior Kennedy Seelbach has been incorporating skills gained in engineering class throughout her studies, including religion class.
“My senior service project was on the death penalty,” she said. “I used the 3D printer to make my creative elements.”
St. Michael seniors spend the year researching and studying social justice topics, allowing them to see the dignity of every human. They then work throughout the year to build a presentation on the issue of their choice. At the end of the school year, students present their projects to their classmates, family members and members of the community while also incorporating a visual representation that portrays what their project stands for.
For her project, Seelbach designed and produced models of an electric chair, a syringe, a gas chamber, a rifle and a gallows using TinkerCad 3D and the school's MakerBot Replicator + and SnapMaker 3D printer.