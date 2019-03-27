St. Jean Vianney School was one of eight middle schools that participated in the Youth Legislature held March 18-19 at the Old State Capitol. The students were introduced to the legislative process by participating in a two-day mock legislative session.
During the session, Sydnie Williams served as secretary of commerce and technology and secretary of prison and judiciary affairs; Brennan Collins served as secretary of the Senate; Jason Brown and Tommy Tran were sergeants-at-arms for the Senate; Madison Davis was Senate chaplain; and Allison Zylicz was the House clerk.
Nine students were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their outstanding work during the session: Lily Dumas, Canon Edgecombe, Dorian Faucheux, Catherine Hardouin, Isabella Hays, Joe Lobos, Natalie Nguyen, Giselle Rauda and Allyson Zylicz.
Two SJV bills were signed into law and inducted into the Hall of Fame: "Reduction of Solitary Confinement," from Canon Edgecombe and Scout Breaux; and "Don’t Trash — You’ll Crash" from Zoe Capello and Macy Collins.