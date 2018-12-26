The president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been elected chairman of the National Council of Feeding America, one of the largest charities in the United States, according to a news release.
“It is humbling to be selected by your peers to lead the strategic discussions for food banks all across the nation in conjunction with Feeding America as we strive to end hunger and food insecurity throughout the U.S.," said Michael G. Manning.
The National Council of Feeding America serves as the representative body for more than 200 Feeding America food banks across the country. The National Council works to ensure that its members are well-informed and up to speed on industry standards, best practices, national partnerships and innovative approaches to solving hunger.
Manning will serve as chairman for one full year, starting in 2019.