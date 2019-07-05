The Catholic High School quiz bowl team was one of 336 in Atlanta the weekend of May 25 for the 2019 High School National Championship Tournament.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
The team was captained by Alan Duggar, who was joined by Eli Barbin, Spencer Heitman, Kevin Oubre, and Stewart Roeling. The team was coached by Suzanne Williams.
Catholic was one of eight Louisiana teams competing at the national championship.
Catholic finished the preliminary rounds with a 3-7 record.
There were some tense moments, according to a news release. Catholic suffered a heartbreakingly narrow loss to Texas Math and Science from Denton, Texas, 275-255 during round 8 and suffered another narrow loss to West Monroe, 210-195 during round 12.
Catholic was on the brink of elimination when the team defeated Liberty North from Missouri in round 13 to stay alive. Unfortunately, the team lost to George Washington from Charleston, West Virginia, ending its shot at the playoffs.
The tournament champion was Beavercreek High School, of Beavercreek, Ohio.
The 2019 High School National Championship Tournament's field featured 336 teams from 38 states, the District of Columbia and South Korea.