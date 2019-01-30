Tickets are available for the first Mid City Gras Ball, which will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s Capital City Events Center, 6955 Florida Blvd.
Tickets are $33 per individual and can be obtained via bontempstix.com.
The ball is not a formal event. The theme of the ball and the Mid City Gras Parade is Peace, Love and Nuts, and your attire should reflect that. Attendees must provide their own food and beverages. The ball is open to people 21 and up.
Music for the ball will be provided by DJs from WHYR.
The second annual Mid City Gras Parade will roll down North Boulevard at 1 p.m. Feb. 24. The parade will begin at 19th Street and end at Baton Rouge Community College. Front Yard Bikes will serve as the grand marshal for the parade.
Spaces are still available in the parade. To apply for a spot, go to midcitygras.org.