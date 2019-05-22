Local doctors will be putting down their stethoscopes to pick up guitars, drums and microphones for a benefit concert that will raise funds to advance cancer care. Surgical oncologist John Lyons, M.D, with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, is once again teaming up with regional nonprofit organization FestiGals to produce the second annual Baton Rouge Rock for Spots.
The Rock for Spots concert, supporting patients with melanoma and other forms of skin and soft tissue cancer, will be from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 8, at the Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.
The featured rock bands — Fret Medics, V–Tones, Blue Verse and Jerry C & the Malignancy — are all made up of local physicians and medical professionals. Drinks from the Varsity Theatre and food from Taco de Paco will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit diagnosis, treatment and support for skin and soft tissue cancer patients at Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
Last year’s inaugural event raised more than $15,000 and had nearly 400 attendees.
Tickets are $10 for students, $20 prior to the event, and $25 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit marybirdlake.org/rock or contact Chrissy Dupuy at (225) 215–1221 or cdupuy@marybird.com. Attendees must be 18 or older.