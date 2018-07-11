Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from June 29-July 5:
70802
Building fire
3400 block of Mission Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. July 1.
Outside rubbish fire, Other
2800 block of Cedar Avenue. June 30.
Passenger vehicle fire
3800 block of Victoria Drive. Property loss: $2,000. Contents loss: $500. Unintentional. June 30.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
500 block of Scenic Highway. June 29.
70806
Building fire
9800 block of Airline Highway. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $1. Cause under investigation. July 5.
200 block of Apartment Court Drive. Property loss: $5,000. Contents loss: $5,000. Unintentional. July 2.
2100 block of Bateman Circle. Property loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. July 4.
300 block of West Drive. July 5.
70808
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
2300 block of Yazoo Street. July 5.