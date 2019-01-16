UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana and the LSU Agricultural Center recently hosted a 4-H Food Smart Families nutrition workshop at the Open Health Care Clinic. The event provided hands-on food prep, taste testing, food budgeting and healthy eating activities for the entire family. The activities were presented by 4-H teen leaders from the Food & Fitness Board.
4-H Food Smart Families uses teens as teachers to provide communities with nutrition, food budgeting and meal-preparation programs; engages families through local events; and addresses social determinants of health by providing referrals to food safety-net programs and ingredients for healthy dishes.
Since 2011, UnitedHealthcare has provided nearly $6 million to support 4-H Healthy Living programs in 17 states, a news release said.