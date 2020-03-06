ExxonMobil employee volunteers welcomed 140 middle school girls from 14 schools to the Louisiana Arts & Sciences Museum on Feb. 18 for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, a program designed to inspire girls to consider careers engineering.
“Research shows that when students have role models and are given the opportunity to engage in hands-on engineering activities, it builds their interest in engineering related fields and most importantly their self-confidence,” said Angela Zeringue, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics plant manager. “Programs like the one today expose young women in our community to the exciting world of engineering and introduces them to a number of great role models working in our facilities."
Through interactive experiments such as a car engineering activity, approximately 30 ExxonMobil employees led a series of problem solving activities. Students learned how creativity and ingenuity can be used in the classroom, and how knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math subjects can lead to rewarding engineering careers.
More than 15,000 students across the U.S. have participated in Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day since the program’s inception in 2003.
According to the Society of Women Engineers, women account for only 13% of engineers.