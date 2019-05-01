The American Ornithological Society will honor LSU professor Phil Stouffer, and a colleague from Illinois, with its Peter R. Stettenheim Service Award during the society's annual meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in June.
Stouffer is the Lee F. Mason professor of conservation biology in the LSU School of Renewable and Natural Resources. In addition to being a full-time LSU professor and researcher, Stouffer served as the editor-in-chief of The Condor: Ornithological Applications, from 2013 to 2019, helping guide the scientific journal’s transition from general ornithology to applied ornithology.
He also served as associate editor of the scientific journal The Auk from 2002 to 2013. His fellow service award winner, Mark Hauber, of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, was editor-in-chief of The Auk from 2013 to 2018.
“I’m honored to be recognized by my colleagues in ornithology. Sharing this award with my good friend Mark Hauber reflects not just the work we did together, but also the contributions of everyone involved in our publications,” Stouffer said.