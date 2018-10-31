The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College has endorsed three students applying for scholarships to study in the United Kingdom.
Connor Rouillier is a Gates Cambridge Scholarship applicant, Cecily Stewart is applying for the Marshall Scholarship and William Boles is a Rhodes Scholarship nominee.
The Gates Cambridge Scholarships are awarded for postgraduate study at the University of Cambridge. With the Marshall Scholarship, students can study at any university in the United Kingdom. The Rhodes Scholarship finances study at the University of Oxford in England.
LSU students have previously won one Gates Cambridge, four Marshall and 14 Rhodes scholarships. The first LSU student to win a Gates Cambridge Scholarship was Zachary Fitzpatrick, who won in 2014.
Rouillier, of Baton Rouge, is a double major in anthropology and religious studies in the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences. If awarded the Gates Cambridge Scholarship, he wants to study theoretical and applied linguistics. He is interested in subject-verb agreement configurations within and across world languages. Rouillier is an Arabic tutor and was chosen as a Discover Scholar in 2017.
Stewart is from Mandeville and majors in international studies in the LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences with minors in German and economics. She completed a successful semesterlong study abroad program at Swansea University. If chosen as a Marshall Scholar, she hopes to study international political economy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Boles is a Monroe native majoring in microbiology in the LSU College of Science. His volunteer experience includes Project 225 student director at the LSU Ogden Honors College, inpatient and direct patient volunteer at The Hospice of Baton Rouge and a mentor at the Youth Oasis Baton Rouge. If awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, Boles plans to study international health and tropical medicine, and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.