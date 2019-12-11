Woman’s Hospital has added Dr. Laurel King as a gynecologic oncologist at the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion, where she will specialize in diagnosis and treatment of cancers of the female reproductive system.
King joins Dr. Anthony Evans. They are the only full-time gynecologic oncologists in Baton Rouge.
The Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion is a partnership with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
King, who has practiced gynecologic oncology for 20 years, has served as a rotating physician at Woman's Hospital for the past year with regular visits to the Pavilion each month.
King earned her undergraduate degree at Emory University in Atlanta, followed by her medical degree and residency at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. She completed gynecologic oncology fellowship training at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.