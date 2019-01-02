Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Dec. 21-27:
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Highland Pointe Drive 170: $10,000, Owner: Nitin Kamath. Total square footage not listed. New construction of a single new retaining wall on Lot D site with existing applied for permit 89523. Issued Dec. 21.
Jefferson Highway 6700: $2.75 million. Owner: Don Joffrion. Total square footage: 27,416. New construction of 2-story 27,416 Building 8 for single tenant business office use. Issued Dec. 26.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Essen Lane 4041: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 12,110. Interior renovations to existing fifth-floor tenant space, Suite 500, for continued business use. Issued Dec. 24.
Towne Center Boulevard 2370: $30,000, Owner: Richard Williams. Total square footage: 1,033. Interior renovation to suite space for mercantile use; pharmacy. Scope of work includes modifications to existing plumbing, electrical and mechanical. Issued Dec. 21.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Florida Boulevard 7920: $1.2 million. Owner: Daniel Park. Total square footage: 18,864. New shell construction of building intended for multi-suite mercantile use, possibly Unit 1, 2A, and 2B, and parking to serve. Replaces a recently demolished building (permit 85678). Issued Dec. 21.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Brook Point Drive 13612: $343,902, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,099. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 27.
Brook Point Drive 13637: $380,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,461. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 27.
Cedar Lodge Drive 2704: $1,400,000, Owner: Roger Desai. Total square footage: 9,262. Residential single dwelling home - new construction. Issued Dec. 27.
Chandler Drive 6045: $575,000, Owner: Truett Fortenberry. Total square footage: 6,342. Two-story residential home in University Acres neighborhood. 5 bedrooms and 4.5 half baths. Amenities include outdoor grill and fireplace. Issued Dec. 26.
Foxtail Drive 1001: $162,396, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,082. Issued Dec. 27.
Foxtail Drive 1019: $199,680, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. DR Horton. Issued Dec. 27.
Foxtail Drive 1025: $182,364, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,328. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 21.
Foxtail Drive 1031: $199,680, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. DR Horton. Issued Dec. 21.
Foxtail Drive 1037: $206,268, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,602. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 21.
Foxtail Drive 1109: $199,680, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 21.
Foxtail Drive 1121: $190,476, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,422. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 21.
Foxtail Drive 1207: $202,956, Owner: Jennifer Carlin. Total square footage: 2,602. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 21.
North 31st Street 1001: $122,538, Owner: Frank LeDoux. Total square footage: 1,571. Residential new construction. Issued Dec. 26.
Rouzan Avenue 1933: $450,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,305. Building residence. Issued Dec. 21.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Deer Run Avenue 9828, Zachary: $64,591.94, Owner: John Daigle. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Dec. 21.
Georgia Street 2725: $2,688.14, Owner: Tasha Hayes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Dec. 21.
Linstrom Drive 4422: $40,000, Owner: Larry Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Dec. 26.
Price Avenue 7622: $75,191.95, Owner: Laura Hayes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Dec. 21.
Shady Arbor Lane 16734: $20,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 27.
Stone Drive 13021, Baker: $56,371.88, Owner: Larry Cobb. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Dec. 21.