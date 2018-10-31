University Laboratory School senior Jane Shelby Porter has earned National Merit semifinalist status.
More than 1.6 million students from across the United States participate in testing for the National Merit program each year, with only 16,000 earning National Merit semifinalist status. The semifinalists, including Porter, will now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for one of approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth a total of $33 million.
Porter has earned a 4.2885 cumulative GPA or higher throughout her high school career. She is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club and National Art Honor Society. Porter is the recipient of the Capital Area Reading Council Youth Authors’ Award. She volunteers at local philanthropies through the National Charity League. Porter is an IB diploma candidate and does service work with VOA Partnerships in Childcare, University Terrace Elementary School, Heritage Ranch and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
Also, University Laboratory School senior Gabe Reed was among the academically talented high school students named to the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program recognizes about 5,000 academically outstanding high school students from the more than 400,000 Hispanic and Latino students who take the PSAT each year.
Lab School seniors Antoinette Gladney and Katherine Thomas also earned Commended Student status in the National Merit competition.