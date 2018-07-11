The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its Spring 2018 graduates.
Graduates from the area include:
Baton Rouge
Kaylin Michelle Beach, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Sarah Kathryn Coleman, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work, Cum Laude; Emilie E. Dantin, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Emily Anne Dixon, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy; Jennie Todd Garland, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy, Cum Laude.
Also, Micah James Green, Master of Science in Exercise Science; Gino Christopher Marucci, Bachelor of General Studies; Nicholas Benjamin Perrien, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude; Jonathan Quoc Pham, Master of Science in Psychology; Briana Marie Savage, Master of Arts in Marriage & Family Therapy.
Also, James William Selleck, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy, Cum Laude; John Anthony Shamma, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy, Cum Laude; Nicole Antoinette St. Aime, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Cum Laude; Skylar Terraine Sterling, Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management & Insurance.
Also, Lindsey Morgan Tillery, Bachelor of Science in Toxicology, Cum Laude; Nousheen Abdul Wahab, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy.
Zachary
Mary McKae Chaney, Bachelor of Science in Speech Language Pathology,Summa Cum Laude; Aisha J. Harbor, Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Greenwell Springs
Angela Nicole Dungan, Master of Science in Counseling; Kristen A. Frank, Master of Science in Psychology
Baker
Laura Elizabeth Gainey, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Cum Laude