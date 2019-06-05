All four Runnels National Merit semifinalists advanced to finalist status in the 2019 National Merit scholarship competition. They are Kayla Evans, Anna Kadi, Daniel Mayeaux and Emma Tooraen.
Kadi, Evans, and Mayeaux have received college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. Tooraen was awarded the Jefferson Caffery Scholarship at UL-Lafayette, its top academic award for freshmen. She plans to major in nursing and later attend medical school.
Evans is a Baylor University Merit Scholarship recipient. She was granted the school’s top merit award, the Regents’ Gold Scholarship. Her intention is to major in biochemistry on a pre-med track.
Kadi received college-sponsored merit scholarships from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She will use her Chancellor's Scholarship and a Trustees Scholarship to study physics.
Though Mayeaux was awarded a college-sponsored merit scholarship from the University of Alabama, he ultimately decided to attend Georgia Tech in Atlanta to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.