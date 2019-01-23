Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Jan. 11-17:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Antioch Road 9659: $160,000, owner: Russell Mosely. Total square footage: 1,600. Complete interior in existing shell building of same size for non-dairy juice bar business. Issued Jan. 15.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Jefferson Highway 6655: $500,000, owner: Mike Porter. Total square footage: 4,634. New construction of building for commercial business office use, on Lot 5-B. Issued Jan. 11.
Jefferson Highway 6659: $650,000, owner: Mike Porter. Total square footage: 4,728. New construction of building for business office use on lot 5-C. Issued Jan. 11.
Jefferson Highway 6663: $650,000, owner: Mike Porter. Total square footage: 4,507. New construction of building for business office use on lot 5-D. Issued Jan. 11.
North 4th Street 2126: $130,000, owner: Chad Ortte. Total square footage: 1,531. New construction/placement of modular building for use as employee resting quarters, R-3 occupancy. With foundation, stairs and ramp. Issued Jan. 14.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Antioch Road 7140: $110,000, owner: Clifton James. Total square footage: 12,379. Renovation/conversion of a commercial lease space of a larger multi-suite building from assembly/church use into adult daycare center, business occupancy. Adding new restroom to open floor plan. Issued Jan. 15.
Hennessy Boulevard 5000: owner: Jeff Mosely. Total square footage: 25,455. Renovation of existing 800,000 square footage hospital. Phase III includes work to the C Wing on 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Floors. This project is specific to the 4th floor. Issued Jan. 16.
Hennessy Boulevard 5000: $2,500,000, owner: Jeff Mosely. Total square footage: 25,455. Renovation of 25,455 square footage of existing 800,000 square footage hospital. Phase III includes work to the C Wing on 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Floors. This project is specific to the 3rd floor. Issued Jan. 16.
Hennessy Boulevard 5000: owner: Jeff Mosely. Total square footage: 25,455. Renovation of 25,455 square footage of existing 800,000 square footage hospital. Phase III includes work to the C Wing on 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Floors. This project is specific to the 5th floor. Issued Jan. 16.
Hennessy Boulevard 5000: owner: Jeff Mosely. Total square footage: 25,455. Renovation of 25,455 square footage of existing 800,000 square footage hospital. Phase III includes work to the C Wing on 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Floors. This project is specific to the 6th floor. Issued Jan. 16.
Industriplex Boulevard 11030: $800,000, owner: Renee Barbier. Total square footage: 14,337. Renovation to 14,337 square footage of an existing facility for business/assembly use, non separated, sprinklered. Area to left side to remain unoccupied until renovation permit is approved, and closed out. Issued Jan. 11.
Lobdell Avenue 646: $1,900, owner: Cary Kannon. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation to existing 1,500 square footage office for continued business office use. Issued Jan. 11.
Perkins Road 4815: $57,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,816. Renovations and change of occupancy of 1,816 square footage former oil change facility to mercantile use, seafood retailer, with drive thru service. Issued Jan. 16.
Perkins Rowe 10000: $595,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,419. Interior renovation of 2,419 square footage in an existing building located in a multi-story open-air center, for continued, A-2, restaurant use. Issued Jan. 16.
Perkins Rowe 10000: $50,000, owner: Josh Galica. Total square footage: 875. Renovation of suite space 350 of 875 square footage for business use as finance office. Issued Jan. 17.
Picardy Avenue 7941: owner: Randy Mire. Total square footage: 4,278. Interior renovation of 4,278 square footage building for new business clinic use. Issued Jan. 11.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Perkins Road 9460: $1.5 million, owner: Steve Noyola. Total square footage: 6,000. New shell construction of 6,000 square footage building for future restaurant use, and parking/site development to serve. Scope of work to include core electrical and plumbing only for site and shell building. Issued Jan. 14.
DEMOLITION
Beech Street: owner: Rosemary H. Comena. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a duplex that was condemned by the city on Jan. 9, 2019. Condemnation order 9992. Issued Jan. 15.
Frey Street 5525: owner: Quentin Callahan. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family resident. Issued Jan. 16.
Magnolia Wood Avenue 870: owner: Blake and Kristi Hammatt. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family residence. Issued Jan. 17.
FENCE
Kiowa Drive 8728: $33,840, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Installation of a 10-foot, battery operated electric fence to be installed 6-12 inside of perimeter fence. Issued Jan. 16.
Moss Side Lane 5337: $5,000, owner: Candace Temple. Total square footage not listed. 8-foot wood fence. Issued Jan. 17.
POOL
Indigo Ridge Avenue 16111: $38,990, owner: Terrell Boyette. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 14.
North Muirfield Circle 19421: $57,126, owner: Chad David. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Jan. 14.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Esplanade Avenue 6581: $40,000, owner: Bryan and Susan Vincent. Total square footage not listed. Issued Jan. 14.
Fairway Drive 2510: $60,000, owner: Louis Saab. Total square footage: 1. Renovation and addition within the existing footprint of two-story residence. Issued Jan. 16.
Rienzi Boulevard 7655: $400,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,844. Addition and remodel to an existing single family 1.5 story residence, revised plans submitted for review. Issued Jan. 11.
Rodney Drive 887: $16,950, owner: Angie Thibodeaux. Total square footage not listed. Attached patio cover. Issued Jan. 11.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2329: $10,000, owner: Nick Schramm. Total square footage: 320. Back porch addition. Issued Jan. 16.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Adelia Lane 739: $440,856, owner: Brandon Craft. Total square footage: 5,652. New residence - Board of Adjustment. Issued Jan. 15.
Christian Street 2221: $170,508, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,186. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Christian Street 2223: $169,182, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Christian Street 2225: $169,182, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Christian Street 2227: $169,182, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Christian Street 2229: $169,182, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Christian Street 2231: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,186. New single family residence, two story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2525: $170,508, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,186. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2529: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2531: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2533: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2535: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two-story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2537: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,169. New single family residence, two story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Fiero Street 2539: owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,186. New single family residence, two story townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Hoo Shoo Too Road 22738: $293,166, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,261. New residential construction. La. Restore. Issued Jan. 11.
Lexington Lakes Avenue 3223: $419,094, owner: Sunny Nguyen. Total square footage: 5,373. New single family residence. Issued Jan. 16.
Meridian Drive 1224: $179,790, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,305. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 14.
North 26th Street 231: $101,400, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New residence. Issued Jan. 11.
North 26th Street 233: $101,400, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New single family residence - pier and beam foundation - old town overlay district. Issued Jan. 11.
Purple Finch Court 14113: $328,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,687. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 17.
Sugar Cane Lane 1739: $350,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,724. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 11.
Tiger Crossing Drive 1940: $400,000, owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage: 4,694. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 15.
Underwood Avenue 6447: $155,333, owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,074. Residential new construction. Restore La. Issued Jan. 15.
Village Lake Avenue 8104: $170,898, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single family new construction townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Village Lake Avenue 8108: $170,898, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single family new construction townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Village Lake Avenue 8112: $170,118, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,181. Single family new construction townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Village Lake Avenue 8116: $170,898, owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 2,191. Single family new construction townhouse. Issued Jan. 11.
Wood Wren Drive 6238: $345,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,079. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 17.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Arlington Avenue 827: $35,000, owner: Marisa and Joey Courville. Total square footage not listed. Issued Jan. 15.
Buttonwood Drive 6366: $1,571.66, owner: Shirley Mitchell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 17.
Cletus Drive 10746: $6,000, owner: Thomas Leonard. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Jan. 14.
Donnie Street 6667, ZACHARY: $10,000, owner: Brandi Koerin. Total square footage not listed. Issued Jan. 16.
East Bolivar Drive 571: $45,000, owner: April Morris. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damaged house. Issued Jan. 16.
East Shamrock Avenue 13302: $47,000, owner: Latasha Parker. Total square footage not listed. 2016 flood damage. Issued Jan. 14.
Ridgemont Drive 3656: $35,247, owner: Michael Savoy. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 17.
Riverdale Avenue E 15764: $44,770, owner: James Soileau. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Jan. 15.
Warwick Avenue 12606: $40,289, owner: Luria Young. Total square footage: 2,953. Remodel. Issued Jan. 14.
Windsor Drive 1364: $9,887, owner: Zanda Jyles. Total square footage: 1,271. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Jan. 15.