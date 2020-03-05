The USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors program is planning four distribution sessions for 40-pound boxes of commodities this month in East Baton Rouge Parish:
- March 10 and March 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at Eden Park, 4100 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge.
- March 16 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Jewel Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge.
- March 19 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Leo Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID and income documentation and try to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. For information, including the schedule for smaller distribution sites in East Baton Rouge Parish, call (800) 522-3333.