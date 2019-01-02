The Jacobs professional services company has donated $15,000 to the American Heart Association in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its Capital Area Heart Walk, which will be March 30.
"Jacobs is dedicated to employee wellness and building a culture of health. We are pleased to support the important mission of the American Heart Association, which funds critical scientific research, educational programs and life-saving CPR training. AHA's work has an extraordinary impact locally and reaches 93 countries worldwide," said Bryan Knost, Jacobs' general manager for construction, maintenance and turnarounds.