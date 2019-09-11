The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation has awarded a $23,776 grant to Girls on the Run South Louisiana, a youth development program designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.
The curriculum of the 10-week after-school program puts an emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities, a news release said.
The life skills curriculum is delivered by trained and caring coaches in a safe and inclusive environment. It is the combination of the research-based curriculum, trained coaches and a commitment to serve all girls that sets Girls on the Run apart from other out-of-school programs.
The grant from the Dick's Foundation will provide more girls in grades three through eight with the opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run.
Girls on the Run South Louisiana is one of 13 Girls on the Run councils to receive the Dick's Foundation grant. In total, more than $700,000 was awarded to councils in 11 states to advance the mission of Girls on the Run.