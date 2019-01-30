The East Baton Rouge Parish Livestock Show on Jan. 11-12 included 37 beef cattle, 14 goats, nine hogs, 53 chickens and 14 rabbits on exhibit.
The 4-H and FFA youth will be competing at the LSU South Central District Livestock Show Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Winners at the parish show are:
- Supreme Champion Bull: Morgan Thompson
- Supreme Champion Heifer: Caiden McDowell
- Angus Bull Champion: Ben Forbes
- Angus Bull Reserve Champion: Morgan Greene
- Angus Heifer Champion: Regan Greene
- Angus Heifer Reserve Champion: Regan Greene
- Commercial Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Kinslee Pellerin
- Commercial Non:Brahman influence Heifer Champion: Haden Millican
- Comercial Non:Brahman Influence Reserve Champion: Mason Millican
- Hereford Bull Champion: Morgan Thompson
- Hereford Bull Reserve Champion: Morgan Greene
- Hereford Heifer Champion: Morgan Thompson
- Hereford Heifer Reserve Champion: Morgan Thompson
- Santa Gertrudis Bull Champion: Lucas McDowell
- Santa Gertrudis Heifer Champion: Lucas McDowell
- Santa Gertrudis Reserve Heifer Champion: Juliet McDowell
- AOB Brahman Influence Bull Champion: Caiden McDowell
- AOB Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Caiden McDowell
- AOB Non:Brahman Influence Bull Champion: Hunter Millican
- AOB Non:Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Hunter Millican
- AOB Non:Brahman Influence Heifer Reserve Champion: Hunter Millican
- Senior Cattle Showman Champion: Kinslee Pellerin
- Intermediate Cattle Showman Champion: Morgan Thompson
- Junior Cattle Showman Champion: Haden Millican
- Supreme Champion Buck: Corey Mason
- Supreme Champion Doe: Corey Mason
- Supreme Champion Market: Bobby Whitaker
- Purebred Boer Buck Champion: Corey Mason
- Percentage Boer Doe Champion: Corey Mason
- Percentage Boer Doe Reserve Champion: Camille Pierre
- Purebred Pygmy Doe Champion: Erin Jines
- Reserve Purebred Pygmy Doe Champion: Erin Jines
- Commercial Doeling Champion: Toria Patin
- Nigerian Dwarf Doe Champion: Gage LeBlance
- Reserve Nigerian Dwarf Doe Champion:Ashlyn Davis
- Myotonic Doe Champion: Carrie Caudle
- Reserve Myotonic Doe Champion: Callie Caudle
- Market Goat Champion: Bobby Whitaker
- Reserve Market Goat Champion: Gage LeBlanc
- Senior Goat Showman Champion: Corey Mason
- Intermediate Goat Showman Champion: Erin Jines
- Junior Goat Showman Champion: Gage LeBlanc
- Supreme Breeding Swine: Jett Kuehne
- Supreme Market Swine: Jett Kuehne
- Duroc Gilt Champion: Jett Kuehne
- Hampshire Gilt Champion:Jett Kuehne
- Yorkshire Gilt Champion: Jett Kuehne
- AOB Gilt Champion: Jett Kuehne
- Market Heavy Weight Champion Swine: Mason Cox
- Reserve Heavy Weight Champion Swine: Mason Cox
- Market Light Weight Champion Swine: Jett Kuehne
- Intermediate Swine Showman Champion: Jett Kuehne
- Junior Swine Showman Champion: Mason Cox
- Best in Show Poultry Champion: Alexandra Miller
- Reserve Best in Show Champion: Keagan Bratton
- Champion Standard: Alexandra Miller
- Reserve Champion Standard: Erin Jines
- Champion Bantam: Keagan Bratton
- Reserve Champion Bantam: Ali King
- American Class Champion: Sarah Israel
- American Class Reserve Champion: Sarah Israel
- Asiatic Class Champion: Camille Becnel
- Asiatic Class Reserve Champion: Camille Becnel
- English Class Champion: Alexandra Miller
- English Class Reserve Champion: Alexandra Miller
- Continental Class Champion: Alexandra Miller
- Continental Class Reserve Champion: Alexandra Miller
- Mediterranean Class Champion: Bobby Whitaker
- Mediterranean Class Reserve Champion: Bobby Whitaker
- All other Standard Breeds Champion: Erin Jines
- All other Standard Breeds Reserve Champion: Erin Jines
- Game Class Champion: Keagan Bratton
- Game Class Reserve Champion: Charlie Becnel
- Feather Legged Class Champion: Bryce King
- Feather Legged Class Reserve Champion: Bryce King
- Single Comb Clean Legged Champion: Sarah Israel
- Single Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion: Alexandra Miller
- Rose Comb Clean Legged Champion: Ali King
- Rose Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion: Ali King
- Senior Poultry Showman Champion: Ali King
- Intermediate Poultry Showman Champion: Alexandra Miller
- Junior Poultry showman Champion: Bobby Whitaker
- Best in Show Rabbit Champion: Erin Jines
- Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
- Hotot Best of Breed: Erin Jines
- Hotot Best Opposite: Susanna Shields
- English Lop Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
- English Lop Best Opposite: Bobby Whitaker
- Lion Head Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
- Lion Head Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
- Mini Lop Best of Breed: Sarah Israel
- Mini Rex Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
- Netherland Dwarf Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
- New Zeland Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
- New Zeland Best Opposite: Jesse Whitaker
- Silver Best of Breed: Sarah Israel
- Silver Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
- Velveteen Lop Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
- Velveteen Lop Best Opposite: Jesse Whitaker
- Intermediate Rabbit Showman Champion: Susanna Shields
- Junior Rabbit Showman Champion: Bobby Whitaker.