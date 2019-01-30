East Baton Rouge livestock.jpg

The East Baton Rouge Parish Livestock Show Jan. 11-12 included 37 beef cattle, 14 goat, nine hog, 53 chicken and 14 rabbit exhibitors. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The East Baton Rouge Parish Livestock Show on Jan. 11-12 included 37 beef cattle, 14 goats, nine hogs, 53 chickens and 14 rabbits on exhibit.

The 4-H and FFA youth will be competing at the LSU South Central District Livestock Show Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

Winners at the parish show are:

  • Supreme Champion Bull: Morgan Thompson
  • Supreme Champion Heifer: Caiden McDowell
  • Angus Bull Champion: Ben Forbes
  • Angus Bull Reserve Champion: Morgan Greene
  • Angus Heifer Champion: Regan Greene
  • Angus Heifer Reserve Champion: Regan Greene
  • Commercial Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Kinslee Pellerin
  • Commercial Non:Brahman influence Heifer Champion: Haden Millican
  • Comercial Non:Brahman Influence Reserve Champion: Mason Millican
  • Hereford Bull Champion: Morgan Thompson
  • Hereford Bull Reserve Champion: Morgan Greene
  • Hereford Heifer Champion: Morgan Thompson
  • Hereford Heifer Reserve Champion: Morgan Thompson
  • Santa Gertrudis Bull Champion: Lucas McDowell
  • Santa Gertrudis Heifer Champion: Lucas McDowell
  • Santa Gertrudis Reserve Heifer Champion: Juliet McDowell
  • AOB Brahman Influence Bull Champion: Caiden McDowell
  • AOB Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Caiden McDowell
  • AOB Non:Brahman Influence Bull Champion: Hunter Millican
  • AOB Non:Brahman Influence Heifer Champion: Hunter Millican
  • AOB Non:Brahman Influence Heifer Reserve Champion: Hunter Millican
  • Senior Cattle Showman Champion: Kinslee Pellerin
  • Intermediate Cattle Showman Champion: Morgan Thompson
  • Junior Cattle Showman Champion: Haden Millican
  • Supreme Champion Buck: Corey Mason
  • Supreme Champion Doe: Corey Mason
  • Supreme Champion Market: Bobby Whitaker
  • Purebred Boer Buck Champion: Corey Mason
  • Percentage Boer Doe Champion: Corey Mason
  • Percentage Boer Doe Reserve Champion: Camille Pierre
  • Purebred Pygmy Doe Champion: Erin Jines
  • Reserve Purebred Pygmy Doe Champion: Erin Jines
  • Commercial Doeling Champion: Toria Patin
  • Nigerian Dwarf Doe Champion: Gage LeBlance
  • Reserve Nigerian Dwarf Doe Champion:Ashlyn Davis
  • Myotonic Doe Champion: Carrie Caudle
  • Reserve Myotonic Doe Champion: Callie Caudle
  • Market Goat Champion: Bobby Whitaker
  • Reserve Market Goat Champion: Gage LeBlanc
  • Senior Goat Showman Champion: Corey Mason
  • Intermediate Goat Showman Champion: Erin Jines
  • Junior Goat Showman Champion: Gage LeBlanc
  • Supreme Breeding Swine: Jett Kuehne
  • Supreme Market Swine: Jett Kuehne
  • Duroc Gilt Champion: Jett Kuehne
  • Hampshire Gilt Champion:Jett Kuehne
  • Yorkshire Gilt Champion: Jett Kuehne
  • AOB Gilt Champion: Jett Kuehne
  • Market Heavy Weight Champion Swine: Mason Cox
  • Reserve Heavy Weight Champion Swine: Mason Cox
  • Market Light Weight Champion Swine: Jett Kuehne
  • Intermediate Swine Showman Champion: Jett Kuehne
  • Junior Swine Showman Champion: Mason Cox
  • Best in Show Poultry Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • Reserve Best in Show Champion: Keagan Bratton
  • Champion Standard: Alexandra Miller
  • Reserve Champion Standard: Erin Jines
  • Champion Bantam: Keagan Bratton
  • Reserve Champion Bantam: Ali King
  • American Class Champion: Sarah Israel
  • American Class Reserve Champion: Sarah Israel
  • Asiatic Class Champion: Camille Becnel
  • Asiatic Class Reserve Champion: Camille Becnel
  • English Class Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • English Class Reserve Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • Continental Class Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • Continental Class Reserve Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • Mediterranean Class Champion: Bobby Whitaker
  • Mediterranean Class Reserve Champion: Bobby Whitaker
  • All other Standard Breeds Champion: Erin Jines
  • All other Standard Breeds Reserve Champion: Erin Jines
  • Game Class Champion: Keagan Bratton
  • Game Class Reserve Champion: Charlie Becnel
  • Feather Legged Class Champion: Bryce King
  • Feather Legged Class Reserve Champion: Bryce King
  • Single Comb Clean Legged Champion: Sarah Israel
  • Single Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • Rose Comb Clean Legged Champion: Ali King
  • Rose Comb Clean Legged Reserve Champion: Ali King
  • Senior Poultry Showman Champion: Ali King
  • Intermediate Poultry Showman Champion: Alexandra Miller
  • Junior Poultry showman Champion: Bobby Whitaker
  • Best in Show Rabbit Champion: Erin Jines
  • Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
  • Hotot Best of Breed: Erin Jines
  • Hotot Best Opposite: Susanna Shields
  • English Lop Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
  • English Lop Best Opposite: Bobby Whitaker
  • Lion Head Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
  • Lion Head Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
  • Mini Lop Best of Breed: Sarah Israel
  • Mini Rex Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
  • Netherland Dwarf Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
  • New Zeland Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
  • New Zeland Best Opposite: Jesse Whitaker
  • Silver Best of Breed: Sarah Israel
  • Silver Best Opposite: Sarah Israel
  • Velveteen Lop Best of Breed: Jesse Whitaker
  • Velveteen Lop Best Opposite: Jesse Whitaker
  • Intermediate Rabbit Showman Champion: Susanna Shields
  • Junior Rabbit Showman Champion: Bobby Whitaker.

Tags

View comments