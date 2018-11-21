Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Nov. 2-8:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Choctaw Drive 1550: $2,500,000, owner: Dujan Johnson. Total square footage: 15,087. Addition to an existing 17,791-square-foot classroom building for educational use: 10 classrooms, 2 offices and support spaces to existing for Madison Prep Academy. Creating a 32,878-square-foot building and site work. Additional parking created on the west side of site at main entrance. Issued Nov. 2.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Jefferson Highway 9026: Owner: Jay Yalamanchilli. Total square footage: 5,362. New construction of three-suite business office building and parking to serve. Permit is the complete interior for the building 3 — 1,758 square footage for Suite 300 permit only. Issued Nov. 7.
Jefferson Highway 9026: Owner: Jay Yalamanchilli. Total square footage: 5,362. New construction of three-suite business office building and parking to serve. Permit is the complete interior for the building 3 — 1,758 square footage for Suite 301 permit only. Issued Nov. 7.
Jefferson Highway 9026: Owner: Jay Yalamanchilli. Total square footage: 5,362. New construction of three-suite business office building and parking to serve. Permit is the complete interior for the building 3 — Suite 302 permit only. Issued Nov. 7.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Daradele Ave. 10050: $13,367,000, owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage: 25,927. New construction of five apartment buildings, each of three stories to total 134,397 square footage and renovation of existing 6,100 square footage building to total 140,497 square footage and parking to serve apartment complex. Permit is for Building 1, R-2 use. Issued Nov. 5.
Daradele Ave. 10062: Owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage: 25,927. New construction of five apartment buildings, each of three stories to total 134,397 square footage and renovation of existing 6,100 square footage building to total 140,497 square footage and parking to serve apartment complex. Permit is for building 5, R-2 use, of 30,681 square footage. Issued Nov. 5.
Daradele Ave. 10066: Owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage: 25,927. New construction of five apartment buildings, each of three stories to total 134,397 square footage, and renovation of existing 6,100 square footage building to total 140,497 square footage and parking to serve apartment complex. Permit is for Building 4, R-2 use. Issued Nov. 5.
Daradele Ave. 10070: Owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage: 25,927. Permit is for Building 2, R-2 use. Issued Nov. 5.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Daradele Ave. 10058: Owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage not listed. New construction of five apartment buildings, each of three stories to total 134,397 square footage and renovation of existing 6,100 square footage building to total 140,497 square footage and parking to serve apartment complex. Permit is for the parking lot serving the apartment complex. Issued Nov. 5.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Blvd. Louisiane 18400: $2,100,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 12,480. Interior renovations Phase II of 11,555 square footage and addition of 925 square footage to existing 39,105-square-foot community clubhouse consisting of new kitchen, updated dining spaces, and updated locker room and restroom facilities. Enclosing part of the porch for 925-square-foot addition. Issued Nov. 6.
Daradele Ave. 10058: Owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage: 6,100. New construction of five apartment buildings. Permit is for renovation of Building 6, business use, of 6,100 square footage for office/gym. Issued Nov. 5.
Pennywood Ave. 11212: $450,000, owner: Robert Smith. Total square footage: 8,267. Remodel of an existing 10,354-square-foot building for a new 5,737-square-foot brewery and 3,472-square-foot tasting room and a 1,086-square-foot mezzanine to total 10,354 square footage. Seating for 80. Issued Nov. 6.
W. Chimes St. 740: $15,000,000, owner: Mitchell Smith. Total square footage: 85,518. Renovations to existing five-story apartment building, limited to façade renovations and newly renovated roof construction. Some mechanical work. Issued Nov. 8.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Jefferson Highway 9026: $515,000, owner: Jay Yalamanchilli. Total square footage: 5,362. New construction of three-suite business office building and parking to serve. Permit is for the shell construction only. Issued Nov. 7.
DEMOLITION
Avenue A 10073: Owner: Eddie White Chapman. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family residence. Issued Nov. 5.
Charlton Road 16715, Baker: Owner: Jacqueline Robertson. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family residence and two trailers. Issued Nov. 5.
Cortana Place 9598: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of the gas cover and removal of the gas tanks at the old Sam's at Cortana Place. Issued Nov. 2.
Fairwoods Drive 3393: Owner: Britonya Weams. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a condemned single-family residence. Issued Nov. 7.
FENCE
Hidden Meadows Drive 18201: $10,000, owner: Todd Black. Total square footage not listed. Metal gate. Issued Nov. 8.
Highland Road 8151: $10,000, owner: Lisa Luther. Total square footage not listed. Steel gate. Issued Nov. 8.
Whitlow Drive 6938: $1,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot and 4-foot wood fence. Issued Nov. 2.
POOL
Columbia St. 15554: $40,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 525. Swimming pool. Issued Nov. 2.
E. Ramsey Drive 2044: $35,800, owner: Rene Vicknair. Total square footage not listed. Fiberglass pool. Issued Nov. 2.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2251: $109,120, owner: Doug Bickley. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 2.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Bonham Ave. 16402: $15,000, Owner: Dawood Mohamed. Total square footage not listed. Complaint regarding possible renovations without permit. Enclosed carport, attached shed and patio converted into living area. Issued Nov. 5.
Terrace Ave. 2408: $82,420, owner: Cliff and Kathryn Mount. Total square footage not listed. Addition/remodel — Phase 2. Issued Nov. 5.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Adelia Lane 7216: $997,770, owner: Wayne Davis. Total square footage: 6,010. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 7.
Ben Hur Road 651: $168,870, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,165. New single-family dwelling. Issued Nov. 5.
Brook Point Drive 13621: $450,000, owner: Russell J Alleman. Total square footage: 4,258. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 7.
Cherryl Drive 6030: $181,000, owner: Patterson. Total square footage: 1,596. New residence. Issued Nov. 5.
Country Club Place 20: $1,500,000, owner: Lee Berg. Total square footage: 6,338. New construction of a single-family residence. Issued Nov. 5.
Cyril Ave. 1041: $500,000, owner: Kerry and Jennifer Daigle. Total square footage: 3,887. New residential home. Issued Nov. 8.
Elm Row Lane 1534: $300,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,121. Issued Nov. 7.
Grand Way Ave. 2768: $450,000, owner: Russell J. Alleman. Total square footage: 4,320. New residential construction. Issued Nov. 7.
Highland District Way 7840: $630,000, owner: Darryl May. Total square footage: 3,982. New residence. Issued Nov. 8.
Highland Road 16212: $1,100,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 9,655. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 5.
Hoo Shoo Too Road 18040: $212,000, owner: John McDowell. Total square footage: 2,402. New single-family residence. Issued Nov. 6.
Keaty Ave. 9145: $184,938, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,371. New residential construction. Issued Nov. 7.
Sculptor Court 9324: $350,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,832. New residence. Issued Nov. 6.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Blake Drive 7704: $7,849.60, owner: Kim Anderson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Clark Street 4925: $41,619.14, owner: Lelia Hebert. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Dougherty Drive 2950: $11,600, owner: Dale Sterling. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Nov. 2.
Education St. 420: $50,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Nov. 7.
Elm Drive 3342: $29,531.10, owner: Willie Alexander. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Gracie St. 3035: $50,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Nov. 7.
Greenshire Ave. 5816: $22,191, owner: Annette Lofton. Total square footage: 1,500. Siding replacement. Issued Nov. 7.
Joseph St. 4151: $19,000, owner: Elnora Northern. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Nov. 6.
King Henry Ave. 13605: $17,602.59, owner: Thong Vo. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Michelli Drive 2711: $17,618.44, owner: Mary George. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Modesto Ave. 6977: $60,911.21, owner: Rufus Spruel. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
N. 36th St. 1748: $50,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Nov. 7.
Olympic Ave. 9843: $58,779.56, owner: Elnora Northern. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Pecan Ridge Ave. 2102: $6,077.64, owner: Tammy Sanderson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Prescott Road 4355: $39,050, owner: Ephraim Freeman. Total square footage not listed. Issued Nov. 7.
Ridgeview Drive 13421: $29,874, owner: Clay and Montez Legrande. Total square footage not listed. Addition and remodel of existing single-family residence. Issued Nov. 5.
Uncas St. 4041: $2,500, owner: Patrice Livers. Total square footage not listed. Repair existing residence — exterior requires immediate attention to make it safe from the elements — replace windows, repair/replace siding, replace hot water heater, repair/replace drywall in bathroom, replace kitchen cabinets. Issued Nov. 6.
W. Jamaica Drive 9535: $51,191.90, owner: Arturo Jerazano. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Whitney Drive 7341: $27,190.78, owner: Carolyn Green Cooley. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore Louisiana. Issued Nov. 7.
Woodgate Blvd. 715: $211,000, owner: Geoffrey and Lori Peters. Total square footage not listed. Addition of rear patio and boat storage area. Issued Nov. 8.
Woodstock Drive 7221: $60,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to residence — relocate tub and shower — master bathroom renovation. Issued Nov. 6.
SOLAR
Liberty Road 22002, Zachary: $10,200, owner: Neil Juneau. Total square footage: 1. 24.99 kW solar. Issued Nov. 5.
N. 40th St. 1774: $27,000, owner: Paulette Hardy. Total square footage: 1. Install 8 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Nov. 5.
Villa Drive 1030: $25,000, owner: Rashad Jackson. Total square footage: 1. Solar installation on roof, 5.8 kW. Issued Nov. 5.