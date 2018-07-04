Baton Rouge Community College has partnered with SLT Technology to offer authorized Oracle training and certifications.
The partnership comes through the Oracle Workforce Development Program for Louisiana, established to launch innovative training and placement programs for information technology professionals.
SLT will sponsor the curriculum and course content and the college will administer all classes via an online platform, a news release said. Students can register and pay for classes at mybrcc.edu.
"We are proud to partner with SLT Technology to reduce labor market gaps by developing a solid pipeline of tech talent trained on the latest Oracle technologies," Chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib. "We are doubly excited to be able to extend this training opportunity to Louisiana veterans seeking certification and employment in IT, as the field continues to grow in our state."