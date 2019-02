The distinguished graduate of the year at St. Jean Vianney School in Baton rouge is Daniel Wolf, center. He and fellow honorees from diocesan Catholic schools were recognized at a Catholic Schools Week dinner on Jan. 28. From left are Wendy Ross, principal of St. Jean Vianney School; Melanie Verges, Diocese of Baton Rouge superintendent; Daniel Wolf, SJV School Distinguished Graduate; Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge; and Father Tom Ranzino, pastor of St. Jean Vianney.