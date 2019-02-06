The Baton Rouge Center of Upper Iowa University has moved its classrooms to the fifth floor of the Acadian Centre, 2431 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, with administrative offices on the second floor of the same building.
"The move was required because of the need for a larger space to accommodate its current growth, as well as affording additional opportunities for the future," center director Karen Jackson said.
UIU-Baton Rouge offers classes from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The next start date is March 11. For information, visit uiu.edu/locations/batonrouge or call (225) 923-2331.