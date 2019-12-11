Chef John Folse to autograph cookbooks
Chef John Folse will sign all of his titles on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Barnes & Noble Citiplace, 2590 Citiplace Court, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Numerous cookbooks by Chef John Folse will be available for purchase, including: Can You Dig It: Louisiana’s Authoritative Collection of Vegetable Cookery; Hooks, Lies & Alibis: Louisiana’s Authoritative Collection of Game Fish & Seafood Cookery; After the Hunt: Louisiana’s Authoritative Collection of Wild Game & Game Fish Cookery; and The Encyclopedia of Cajun & Creole Cuisine. These tomes retail from $55.95 to $59.95.
CASA seeks volunteers
Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association urgently needs caring adults — especially men and African Americans — to become voices for children in the foster care system.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for abused children who have been placed in foster care, according to a news release. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child with the ultimate goal of being a safe, permanent home.
Community volunteers are needed in order for Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child who needs a voice in our community. No special background is required. The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend one of the following 45-minute orientation sessions at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.:
- 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14
- 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17
- 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23
- 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30
CASA is accepting applications for the next volunteer training class, which begins Jan. 14. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Cat Haven seeks help
This holiday season, Cat Haven is asking residents to take a few moments to reflect on the love their pets have given them, and to share that love with other cats by donating to the nonprofit agency.
Cat Haven provides temporary housing, medical care, comfort, and well-being to hundreds of unwanted, stray and displaced cats each year. To donate, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Givelovecathaven.