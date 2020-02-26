Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Jacoby Robinson, of Baton Rouge, is serving with the Navy on the USS Harry S. Truman in the Arabian Sea.
Robinson is assigned to the "Knighthawks" of Strike Fighter Squadron 136, which flies the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet to ensure maritime security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. The Arabian Sea is a region of the northern Indian Ocean bounded not only by India but by Pakistan and the Arabian Peninsula; much maritime traffic from the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea passes through the Arabian Sea.