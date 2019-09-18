The Greater Baton Rouge Region 4-H Tech Club has finished third in the nation in an educational map gallery competition sponsored by ESRI, a company that sells geographic information systems software.
Club member Hunter Gravois led an eight-member team from the 4-H Tech and DECA clubs of the online University View Academy to create the winning entry, “GIS Tips and Tricks Story Map," which will provide future students with support for GIS industry-based certification course.
The project earned Gravois a spot on the 4-H National GIS/GPS Leadership Team and a trip to the annual Esri User Conference in San Diego.
The 4-H Tech Club is sponsored by the Baton Rouge-based Global Geospatial Institute. Club activities include GIS, drones, environmental science, remote science, film and technology.
Project participants from the 4-H Tech Club are:
- Vibriyogn Epuri, of Tangipahoa Parish, Southeastern Louisiana University
- Hannah Gravois, of Ascension Parish, University View Academy
- Hunter Gravois, of East Baton Rouge Parish, University View Academy and LSU
- Jolie Gunter, of Livingston Parish, Walker High School
- Aaliyah Lampley, of West Baton Rouge Parish, University View Academy
- Angel Moore, of West Baton Rouge Parish, University View Academy
- Andre Laurent, of East Baton Rouge Parish, University View Academy
- Susanna Shields, of East Baton Rouge Parish, St. Joseph Academy
Contributing content to the GIS course are Tre’vion Washington, of East Baton Rouge Parish, who is a student at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School; Fran Harvey, founder of the Baton Rouge-based Global Geospatial Institute; and Gabriele Richardson, an LSU professor of geography and anthropology.
The adult leaders of the team were Harvey and University View Academy teacher Joan McGee.