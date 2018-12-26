Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation have donated a total $2,838,139 in cash and in-kind contributions to nonprofit organizations in Baton Rouge during fiscal year 2018.
This amount is part of the $29,336,088 donated to nonprofits statewide, according to a news release. These donations support Baton Rouge programs focused on hunger relief, healthful eating, workforce development and disaster preparedness.
In Baton Rouge, Walmart and Sam's Club donated 1,568,991 pounds of food to local food banks and hunger relief organizations during fiscal year 2018, which is the equivalent of 1,307,493 meals.
Also, Walmart associates in Baton Rouge performed 365 hours of volunteer service in their communities throughout fiscal year 2018.