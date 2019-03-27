LSU journalism professor emerita Laura Lindsay spoke on “Treasures of LSU,” a book she edited about LSU’s prized collections, during the March 11 meeting of the LSU Faculty and Staff Club.
The book highlights campus architecture, artwork, research collections, and scientific and cultural artifacts, among other acquisitions.
“LSU has thousands of treasures, but just 91 were selected for the book,” Lindsay said.
Architectural styles include Mediterranean for the campus, art deco for the Shaver Theatre, fresco murals along walkways, a historic dogtrot house at the Rural Life Museum and the award-winning habitat for live mascot Mike the Tiger. Acclaimed sculptures dot the campus, such as "Unity Ascending" by Frank Hayden.
Hill Memorial Library houses rare collections, such as original John James Audubon drawings. The Textile Museum holds an original 1903 cadet uniform jacket. The Natural Science museum contains 500 million-year-old micro marine fossils.
Refreshments were provided by Mary Adcock, Joan Benedict, Mary McGehee, Pat Triche and Rose Mary Wilhelm. The retirees club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses. For information, email lsu.faculty.staff.ret.club@gmail.com.