The Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, is presenting A Group Showing of Louisiana Artists through Wednesday, June 26. The exhibition features a selection of paintings and drawings by eight current Louisiana artists:
- Margo Baker, of Lafayette, paintings and acrylic collage
- Rosslyn Bernard, of Lafayette, mixed media
- Keith J. Guidry, of Lafayette, paintings
- Robert “KingRob” Harris, of Lafayette, acrylic paintings
- Danny Izzo, of Lafayette, photography
- Craig LeBlanc, of New Orleans, oil paintings and giclée
- Harold Letz, of Crowley, oil paintings
- New Orleans native Gwendolyn Alexis Richard, acrylic paintings.
The Louisiana State Archives is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the featured Louisiana artists, call (337) 331-6145 or email keithguidry@mail.com.
Summer art exhibition
LSU's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open its 18th summer invitational exhibition, "LUNA 18," on June 26. The show runs through Aug. 11 with a reception at 6 p.m. July 13. Admission is free. Call (225) 389-7180 or visit glassellgallery.org.
Art at the Shaw Center
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open both "Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection" and "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self" on June 27. Call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Tickets on sale
- Tickets are on sale for the Cangelosi Dance Project's "Big Hits" at 6:30 p.m. June 27 in the Mid-City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $25-$40. Email kcangelosi1@cox.net.
- Tickets are on sale for Louisiana Voices of Women's "Women on Fire," opening June 28 in the Studio Theatre at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25. Visit lavow.org.