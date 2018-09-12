Baton Rouge native Nathan Turner, a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School who is beginning his senior year at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, is one of 12 students from across the country chosen to participate in the summer 2018 Research Experiences for Undergraduates program at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
For 10 weeks, Turner conducted advanced chemistry research through the program, which is run by the UTK chemistry department through a grant from the National Science Foundation, according to a news release.
Through a partnership with UTK's Writing Center, the students are also trained in effective science communication, attending lectures on writing and public speaking, and making a final presentation of their lab work at the end of the summer.
Turner worked under the guidance of faculty mentor Dr. Brian Long and his team of graduate students. This approach simulates graduate-level research, aiming to enhance the REU students’ knowledge and confidence and help them advance in their scientific careers, the release said.
His team's research aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste by increasing production of polylactide, a type of biodegradable plastic made from renewable sources such as cornstarch or sugar cane. Producing polylactide is currently much more expensive than producing similar plastics made of more permanent, petroleum-based materials. The team studied catalysts for polylactide production to find optimal conditions for the job.
Turner intends to earn a master's degree in education and a doctorate in counseling and also to take continual courses in chemistry to stay current in the field.
He plans to work in Louisiana schools, caring for children both intellectually and emotionally by fostering enthusiasm for science and counseling them through the difficulties of high school.