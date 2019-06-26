Independence Day parade July 3 in Kenilworth
Celebrate Independence Day with Louisiana spirit at the Kenilworth Independence Day Parade at 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 3, along Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge.
Enjoy a festive mix of local and community groups, including the 610 Stompers, veterans and military groups, coming together to celebrate our nation's birthday.
The 2019 theme is "Peace, Love, and Independence." The 2019 parade grand marshal is WAFB Channel 9 meteorologist Jay Grymes. The Kenilworth Residents of the Year are LSU Chancellor Emeritus James Wharton and his wife Joan. This is a fun event for the whole family.
The parade begins and ends at the Kenilworth Science and Technology School on Boone Drive, with the majority of the route between the 300 and 1100 blocks of Kenilworth Parkway.
For more informaiton, visit kenilworthneighborhood.com/independence-day-parade-history/.
Celebrating Woodstock
A children's music festival commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be held Aug. 16-18 at the Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge. For information about Knock Stock, visit knockknockmuseum.org.