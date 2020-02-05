Catholic High School senior Nicholas Fanguy, son of Marissa and Keith Fanguy of Baton Rouge, has been selected as a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The selection of approximately 4,500 program candidates is made based on SAT and ACT scores. A review committee then evaluates those candidates on their academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and an analysis of their essay. Approximately 600 candidates are named semifinalists.
In April, up to 161 students are named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. The Scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people. All scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program, held in June in Washington, D.C.