The Geaux Fish catfish rodeo will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the fishing pond at the Burbank Soccer Complex, 12400 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge.
BREC's Geaux Fish rodeos are a great opportunity to introduce new anglers to the sport of fishing or for veterans to test their skills, according to a news release. BREC will stock the pond with adult channel catfish to ensure participants have plenty to catch and a chance to win prizes.
Register at brec.org/geauxfish by Oct. 10. This event is sponsored by The Atchafalaya Natural Heritage Area.
For information, email conservation@brec.org or call (225) 272-9200.