The Lakeshore Lions Club will host a meeting for parents seeking information about the special-needs Lions Camp at 1 p.m. March 18 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
The Louisiana Lions Camp north of Leesville will open May 26. Camp sessions will include:
- One week for youth with pulmonary disorders
- Two one-week sessions for children ages 8-19 with mild mental disabilities
- Two one-week sessions for children ages 6-14 with diabetes
- Two one-week sessions for children ages 7-19 with visual, hearing or orthopedic impairments
- One week for children ages 6-14 with hematology/oncology, cancer and sickle cell disorders.
There is no cost to the parents for the camper’s stay. All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions, and each applicant requires Lion sponsorship. For more information about the camp, contact Gerry Carbo, president of the Lakeshore Lions Club at (225) 937-8333 or gjcarbo@bellsouth.net.