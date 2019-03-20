The Baton Rouge Corvette Club will hold its St. Jude Open Car Show on April 13 at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. Registration will end at 11:30 a.m., and the awards ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m.
The car show is open to all types of vehicles, including trucks, motorcycles, ATVs and rat rods as well as cars. This is a rain-or-shine event with concrete parking. In case of inclement weather, there is space for 200 vehicles in a covered area. The fee to enter a vehicle in the show is $40, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To register in advance, visit www.brcorvetteclub.com.
Admission is free for visitors and spectators, for whom the attractions will include all-day music, vendors, valve cover races and live and silent auctions.
There will also be a Hot Wheels racing competition, with an entry fee of $5, which will allow the competitor to choose a new car still in the package. The double-elimination Hot Wheels racing will end at 11:30 a.m.
For information about becoming a car show sponsor or vendor, contact Mike Segura at (225) 266-7159 or StJudeCarShow@outlook.com.