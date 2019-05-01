Team Hope Walk to benefit Huntington Disease Society
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be the beneficiary of the Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the half-mile walk around the park, which may be repeated for a longer option, starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children, although any amount will be accepted as a donation, according to Beth LaCour, one of the event’s organizers. People may register at www.hdsa.org/thwbatonrouge or the day of the event.
Following the walk will be a program featuring brief updates on research and treatment of the disease, refreshments and a silent auction. All proceeds from the walk and the auction will go to research and family support efforts of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
Huntington’s disease is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative brain disorder that affects the ability to walk, talk, think, swallow and control movement. Symptoms mirror those of other neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS, and a cure for one is likely to benefit all.
To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call (800) 345-HDSA.
Tree distribution Saturday
As part of an effort to help restore the South Louisiana tree canopy damaged during 2016 flooding, Baton Rouge Green will be distributing 1,000 free trees from 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Goodwood Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The trees in 3-gallon containers, are limited to two per household, according to a news release. All trees to be distributed are native species to South Louisiana, such as cypress, redbud, white oak, dahoon holly, eastern red cedar and sweetbay magnolia.
The event is part of a program, the Enterprise Urban Initiative, sponsored by the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, which is pledging $2 million over the next two years to fund 40 community tree planting events across the country.
For more information about the tree giveaway, visit batonrougegreen.com.
Shoes For Success
Through May 15, the La Capitale Chapter of the American Business Women's Association is collecting new and gently used shoes for its Shoes For Success fundraiser.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward educational assistance and professional development for women in the Baton Rouge area.
Shoes may be dropped off at these locations:
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 10300 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
- Adam McCarty State Farm Insurance, 12550 Airline Highway, Suite 101, Gonzales.
- Postnet, 17188 Airine Highway, Prairieville.
For the fundraiser, the association is working with Funds2Orgs, which will pay 40 cents a pound for the shoes, which it will distribute to microenterprises in underdeveloped countries.
Party to raise money for housing, rehabilitative services
A cocktail party benefiting Maison Des Amis, which provides housing and rehabilitative services for adults with mental illness, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 at the home of Joseph Simmons and Patricia Day, 7212 Joliet Ave., Baton Rouge.
Guests will hear about highlights from the past year and priorities for the coming year, and have a chance to participate in a reverse silent auction. To RSVP, email sharon@kleinpeter.com.