New Venture Theatre plans production of 'Aladdin Jr.'
New Venture Theatre will present “Aladdin Jr." for all ages June 21-23 at the LSU Shaver Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children and students with valid ID. For tickets, call (225) 588-7576 or visit .nvtarts.org.
The cast features Gabriel Bostick as Aladdin and Zion Johnson as the Genie with the power to grant three wishes. Aladdin's friends Babkak, Omar and Kassim will be portrayed by Braedon Mbala, Dre’lan Evans and Maniquwa Holmes, respectively. Kaylee Gomez will play the role of the princess, Jasmine, whom Aladdin seeks to impress. Christopher Johnson will portray the Sultan, with Justin Thompson as Jafar and Charis Gaston as Iago.
Others in the cast include Alysse Davis, Kassidy Hall, Delaysia Jarvis, Caleb Landry, Alex Mayard, Kooper Smith and Le’Keldria Whitfield; Omarion Jones, Que Ketchens and Naysia Mallard as guards; Joe Gibson Jr., Kolby J’Nae Griffin, Laila Miles and Amiya Osborne as beggars; and Trinity Star Alexander, Paris Barnes, Kodie Danay Brown, Zaria Brown, Collin Gayson, Aniyah Mallard, Charde Nelson, Mariyah Osborne, Reese Thomas and Vanessa Williams as featured dancers.
Lighthouse Louisiana
Lighthouse Louisiana’s Baton Rouge location at 2273 N. Flannery Road offers no-cost vision services to empower people who are low-vision or blind. These services include a low-vision clinic, classes in daily living skills, and assistive technology training. For information, call (225) 275-1200 ext. 342.
Minority business expo
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Conference & Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization serving Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes. The group provides leadership and advocacy services to black and minority businesses through collaboration with strategic community partnerships.
For information, contact event coordinator Troy Lee at (225) 715-9971 or brmbcc@gmail.com.