The architecture of A. Hays Town will be highlighted during a tour of six residential properties in Baton Rouge from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Dixon-Smith Interiors, 1655 Lobdell Blvd.
Town’s designs draw upon French, Spanish and Caribbean building techniques as well as his earlier midcentury modern influence. The tour will include a combination of interior access of private homes as well as exterior walking and driving tours in the neighborhoods of Bocage Estates Subdivision, Oak Alley Private Drive and Old Carriage Lane. The addresses will not be made public until ticket holders pick up their brochures and bracelets on Oct. 21.
About 1,000 homes designed and built by Town remain standing, and their style is featured in connection with the exhibition "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana," on display through Dec. 29 at the Hilliard University Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd.
A tour of Hays Town homes in Lafayette was held July 14, and a tour is scheduled for Dec. 2 in New Iberia.
The Baton Rouge tour will serve as a fundraiser for the Hilliard University Art Museum and the Louisiana Architecture Foundation. Tickets are $30 at https://bontempstix.com/events/towntours-batonrouge.