The Runnels Senior Beta Club welcomed 20 new members into its ranks with a candlelight induction ceremony on Jan. 23 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre.
The inductees are freshmen Andee Alexander, Omar Badawi, Thomas Betancur, Omid Boushehri, Shep Butner, Josh Freeman, Blaiklee Guillot, Hailey Lester, Mary Luttrell, Sydney Mistretta, Gareth Oram, Abby Robbins, Ramsey Rogers, Jacob Schmidt, Jacob Tate and Sydney Worsham; sophomore Fatima Ahmad; juniors Rachel Hargrove and Grace Sandefur; and senior Ian Duke.
The club sponsor is Michele Stanfield.