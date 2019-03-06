Runnels Senior Beta Betancur Schmidt.jpg

New members of the Senior Beta Club at Runnels School in Baton Rouge are, front row from left, Thomas Betancur, Jacob Schmidt, Jacob Tate, Shep Butner, Omar Badawi, Omid Boushehri, Joshua Freeman, Rachel Hargrove and Ian Duke; and second row, Fatima Ahmad, Abby Robbins, Hailey Lester, Gareth Oram, Sydney Mistretta, Grace Sandefur, Sydney Worsham and Blaiklee Guillot.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Runnels Senior Beta Club welcomed 20 new members into its ranks with a candlelight induction ceremony on Jan. 23 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre.

The inductees are freshmen Andee Alexander, Omar Badawi, Thomas Betancur, Omid Boushehri, Shep Butner, Josh Freeman, Blaiklee Guillot, Hailey Lester, Mary Luttrell, Sydney Mistretta, Gareth Oram, Abby Robbins, Ramsey Rogers, Jacob Schmidt, Jacob Tate and Sydney Worsham; sophomore Fatima Ahmad; juniors Rachel Hargrove and Grace Sandefur; and senior Ian Duke.

The club sponsor is Michele Stanfield.

