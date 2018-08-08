The Elizabethan Gallery will host its annual show and sale of new works by members of the Associated Women in the Arts.
The theme of this year’s show is “Life is Good in the South”. The show will open Aug. 16 with a meet-the-artists reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will run until Sept. 29.
This large show will feature work from more than 30 artists in a variety of mediums. It will highlight Baton Rouge and other Southern landscapes, historic buildings and architecture. Some of the local artists include Betty Efferson, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Kay Lusk, Nancy Jo Poirrier, Louise Hansen, Janice Evans, Patti Bailey, Margaret Shipley, JoAnn Eiswirth, Marge Campane and Susan Thibodeaux.
The show and reception is free and open to the public. It is being held in conjunction with other Jefferson Highway businesses in Mid City with their inaugural “A Mid City Summer Soiree." Refreshments will be served.
For more information, email the gallery at lizgalry@bellsouth.net or call (225) 924-6437. The Elizabethan Gallery is in the Mid City Art & Design Cultural District at 680 Jefferson Highway near Government Street.