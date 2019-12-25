St. Michael High School celebrates season with Christmas Cookies with Santa party Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 25, 2019 - 11:45 am Dec 25, 2019 - 11:45 am 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bella Warren talks to Santa Dec. 8 at the St. Michael High School Alumni office Christmas Cookies with Santa party. Provided photo Bethany, Lydia Brewer and Kloe work on crafts Dec. 8 at the St. Michael High School Alumni office Christmas Cookies with Santa party. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Michael High School Alumni office held its annual Christmas Cookies with Santa party Dec. 8 in the St. Michael cafeteria. There were arts and crafts, refreshments and pictures with Santa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email